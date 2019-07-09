(1923-2019)
VINTON — Harold Lindaman, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Vinton, died Friday, July 5, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls following an extended illness.
He was born June 29, 1923, in Aplington to Martin and Carrie (Kramer) Lindaman. On Aug. 5, 1949, he married Ruth Myers in Indianola. She preceded him in death in 2008.
He graduated from Aplington High School in 1940 and served from 1943 to 1946 in the U.S. Army Air Force. He attended Iowa State University for one year following his military service. Harold came to Vinton in 1947 and opened Lindaman Produce which he operated for 31 years. His was the last egg and cream buying business in Benton County. He later served as a rural mail carrier in Route 2 for 10 years.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton for over 50 years, where he served on several committees and was church treasurer for five years. He also served as an assistant Scoutmaster.
Survived by: three children, Carol (Steve) Pederson of Fort Dodge, Jane (Terry) Bohnsack of La Porte City and John (Sandy) Lindaman of Vinton; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three brothers; and two sisters.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Wesley United Methodist Church, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, both in Vinton, with graveside military rites by the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 in Vinton and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
