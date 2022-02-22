October 22, 1937-February 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Harold “Lennie” Tompkins, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Deery Suites on Thursday, February 17, 2022. He was born October 22, 1937, in Williamstown, Missouri, son of Harold and Gertrude (Hinton) Tompkins. Lennie graduated from Indianola High School with the Class of 1955. He attended Iowa State College where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Lennie married Eleanor Maurine Marshall on July 27, 1958, in Winfield, Iowa. He built bridges with Cramer & Associates of Grimes as a Construction Engineer, retiring in 1999 with 40 years of service.

Lennie was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Marilyn Klein. He is survived by Ellie, his wife of nearly 64 years; his daughters: Kathy (George) Bures of Shawnee, KS; Karen (Paul) Ring of Dunlap, IL; and Kristy (Larry) Mulert of Owatonna, MN; eight grandchildren: Trey (Jesse) Bures; Peter Bures; Elizabeth Bures; Josh (Abby) Ring; Ben (Alexandra) Ring, CJ (Nikki) Mulert; Laura (Nate) Glander; and Sarah (Dylan) Young; two great-grandchildren: James Glander and Levi Mulert; and a brother, Ellis Tompkins of Lincoln, NE.

Lennie loved to spend time with his family, and they gathered frequently. He built many bridges throughout the state of Iowa, including Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs. Over the years he enjoyed travel, photography, jigsaw puzzles, flying his Cessna, listening to music, boating and water skiing, rooting for the Iowa State Cyclones, genealogy, Soduko, playing cards and bragging about his children and grandchildren. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, where he served as an Elder.

Lennie’s family hopes to have a Celebration of his Life in the future when the weather is warmer and gathering is safer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ISU Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, or First Presbyterian of Cedar Falls.