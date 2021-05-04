July 30, 1945-May 1, 2021

ELK RUN-Harold Lee Schutte of Elk Run Heights passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. He was born July 30, 1945, the son of Floyd and Ruby (Duncan) Schutte. Harold graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1963. He married Bertha “Janie” Roete on June 26, 1965 at St. Wenceslaus in Spillville, IA.

Harold worked about 28 years at Chamberlains Manufacturing from 1966 until they closed and then at Warren Transportation as a Truck Driver. Harold loved fishing, hunting, and collecting John Deere tractors. He was an avid Nascar fan, enjoyed working on cars and loved the family farm.

Harold is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Bertha; his children, Lori (John) Riha, Lee (Lisa) Schutte, and Lonny (Monica) Schutte; brothers, Floyd and Jim Schutte; sisters, Elsie (Joe) Busta and Scarlett (Duane) Stansbery; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are his parents, and brothers, Caroll, Gerald, and Paul.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo on Wednesday from 10:00 – 12:00 with a service at 12:05. The service will be livestreamed at www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Evansdale Amvets. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.