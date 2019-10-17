Harold L. Prochaska

82 years old
Harold Lee Prochaska, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 16, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was on born October, 7, 1937 in Orchard, Iowa, the son of Emil and Verna (Canny) Prochaska. He attended and graduated from Orchard schools and was a part of the basketball and baseball teams, a member of the student council, class plays, and sang in school chorus groups. He was in the U.S. Navy Reserve then went into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Oklahoma. He was employed at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 35 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed taking his daily cruises, gardening, hunting, fishing, being around his grandchildren, and supporting the Iowa State Cyclones.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Christy) Prochaska of Orchard, grandchildren Shannon, Katelin, Courtney, and Shelby. Pam (Leigh) Reed of Milltown, Wis., grandchildren Justin and Sara. Lynnette (Jerry) Locke of Evansdale, Ia, grandchildren Austin and Jessica. Brian (Angie) Prochaska of Osceola, Wis., grandchildren Mackenna, Emma, and Caleb. A sister-in-law, Huberta Prochaska and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Emil and Verna Prochaska, siblings; Charles Prochaska, Glen Prochaska, Marie (Jack) Knight, Dorothy (Hubert) Boekemeier, and infant sister, Margaret Prochaska. Nephews; Michael Boekemeier, John Charles Prochaska, Paul Prochaska, and niece, Garnet Knight.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Orchard Cemetery, Orchard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgra rup.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
