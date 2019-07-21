{{featured_button_text}}
Harold L. Blough

Harold "Bud" Blough

(1926-2019)

WATERLOO – Harold L. “Bud” Blough, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 17, at Friendship Village.

He was born Nov. 11, 1926, in Kenosha, Wis., son of Harold J. and Edna Foulk Blough. He married Mary Kielty on Aug. 11, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Bud was employed by Chamberlain Manufacturing as a carpenter for 45 years, retiring in 1989. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Janice Wright and Lori (Mark) Brockman, both of Waterloo; a son, Bruce Blough of Minneapolis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Dorothy) Blough of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Dale Blough; and a sister Norma Leitz.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale Post 31 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, with a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the Salvation Army or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Bud enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.

