Harold K. Kidwell

April 16, 1927-November 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Harold K. Kidwell, 94 of Waterloo, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at UPH – Allen Hospital. He was born was born in Bethany Missouri on April 16, 1927, son of William O. and Hattie Holcomb Kidwell. He grew up in the country helping his father farm until he and his brother joined the Navy and served in WWII from 1943-1946. He married Phyllis L. Tjebkes on December 28,1946 in Kansas City. He went to work at Rath's Packing in 1946 and retired in 1985 when the factory close. Harold was a charter member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church and held Deacon position.

He was a member of the lodge 105 Masons, Shriners of Waterloo and Waterloo VFW Post #1623. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing with his grandchildren. He is survived by wife, Phyllis. Two daughters: Becky (Andy) Kidwell-Rowe and Deb (Rick) Kane. 6 grandchildren: Tammy (Dan) Axtell Barth, Kelly Sue (Chris) Axtell Bovone, Jenny (Chad) Axtell Hartz. Dan (Dawn)Brown, Ryan Brown and Jillian Brown. 20 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Harold was proceeded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Waterloo Post 1623, VFW Post and the US NAVY

Visitation will be an hour before the services at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.