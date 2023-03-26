October 1, 1930-March 22, 2023

Harold J. Youngblut, Jr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 1, 1930, Harold’s life was marked by dedication, love, and service, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Harold and his devoted wife, Jean, were married on April 16, 1955, at St. Patrick’s Church, Cedar Falls. Together, they raised five incredible children, Mark (deceased), Michelle Lindquist, Miann (Jim) Scheppele, Mendy Youngblut and Mike (deceased), instilling in them the importance of family. In time, Harold became a proud grandfather to 4, and great-grandfather to 6, sharing his love and wisdom with each new generation.

As a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, Harold bravely served his country during the Korean War, a commitment that shaped his character and values. He retired after working at John Deere for more than 3 decades where he met some of his longtime friends.

Many times you could find him in the alley playing horseshoes with the neighbors, or at a card table playing a game of Pepper with family. As a mentor to those in the neighborhood, he was always there to lend a hand or offer a kind word.

Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138 and the U.S. Marine Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made in Harold’s name to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Rest in peace, Harold J. Youngblut, Jr. You have left an indelible mark on this world, your legacy will live on in our hearts, and you will never be forgotten.