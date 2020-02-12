Harold J. Walitshek
Harold J. Walitshek

Harold Walitshek

Harold J. Walitshek

(1940-2020)

WATERLOO -- Harold J. Walitshek, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 10, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born Aug. 22, 1940, outside of Jesup, son of George and Caroline Nelson Walitshek. He married Lois Ferrie on May 5, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died June 1, 2001.

Harold graduated from Jesup High School in 1958, and was employed by John Deere as a machinist for 33 years before retiring in 1992. He was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Survived by: three sons, David (Cindy) Walitshek of Star Prairie, Wis., Daniel Walitshek of Waterloo and Donald (Mary) Walitshek of Brashear, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Leslie) Walitshek of Tucson, Ariz.; five sisters, Carol (Paul) Schellhase of Garrison, Vicki Sharp of Fairbank, Francine (Ronald) McGarvey of Dunkerton, Doreen (Dean) Olson of Winthrop and Kristine (Scott) Jensen of Cedar Rapids; and a brother-in-law, Tom Even.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Lori Bartmess; and two sisters, Gloria Even and Georgene Glessner.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.

Condolences may be left at  www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

