(1917-2020)
LA PORTE CITY -- Harold J. Huck, 103, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
He was born Jan. 4, 1917, in rural La Porte City, the son of Reinard and Rosa (Loeb) Huck. He married Dorothy M. Palmer on May 27, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2019.
Harold attended Jubilee Schools. He was a lifelong farmer on his family century farm in rural La Porte City.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, La Porte City Lions Club, Farm Bureau and was a soil conservationist. Harold served on the Zion Lutheran Church council, Farmer's Cooperative Board and the Jubilee school board.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: three daughters, Marilyn Peterson of Jesup, Shirley (husband Nick Thorp) Huck of Ames and Mary (Jeff) Zumbach of Manchester; a son, Don (Debra) Huck of Jesup; seven grandchildren; 14 grea- grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister and brother-in law, Mildred and Wayne Wiesert.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at La Porte City Funeral Home, and an hour prior to the services on Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, 12007 Jubilee Road, La Porte City 50651, or the family.
Condolences can be left www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Harold liked root beer floats and sharing his life stories with his family and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.