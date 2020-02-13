(1917-2020)

LA PORTE CITY -- Harold J. Huck, 103, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born Jan. 4, 1917, in rural La Porte City, the son of Reinard and Rosa (Loeb) Huck. He married Dorothy M. Palmer on May 27, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2019.

Harold attended Jubilee Schools. He was a lifelong farmer on his family century farm in rural La Porte City.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, La Porte City Lions Club, Farm Bureau and was a soil conservationist. Harold served on the Zion Lutheran Church council, Farmer's Cooperative Board and the Jubilee school board.

Survived by: three daughters, Marilyn Peterson of Jesup, Shirley (husband Nick Thorp) Huck of Ames and Mary (Jeff) Zumbach of Manchester; a son, Don (Debra) Huck of Jesup; seven grandchildren; 14 grea- grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister and brother-in law, Mildred and Wayne Wiesert.