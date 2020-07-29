(1930-2020)
Harold Henning, 90, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence
Harold was born on May 21, 1930, the son of Charles and Katie (Dose) Henning in Greene, Iowa. He attended rural Butler county school. He served with US Army from 1952 until his discharge in 1954. On June 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Margaret Thies in Readlyn, Iowa. Harold was a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where he served in many capacities. Member of the American Legion, VFW and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed farming, gardening, playing cards, wintering in Texas with friends, spending time with family and friends and attending his grand and great grandchildren’s events.
Survivors are his wife, Margaret Henning of Shell Rock; children. Ken (Lorie) Henning of Shell Rock, Audrey (Jerry) Elsamiller of Waverly and Joanne Henning of Shell Rock; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin (Jaime) Henning, Andrew (Shiloh) Henning, Cathryn (Jim) Baumgartner, Jonathon (Rebecca) Elsamiller and Emilie (Dietrich) Drenkow; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Anne George, brother, William (Jean) Henning and in-laws, Joe Wedeking Sr., and Burton (Ellen) Thies and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John, George, Andrew, Adolf, Charles, and Rudy Henning and sisters, Alice Lundberg, Jennie Henning and Elizabeth Wedeking.
Private family Funeral service will be held on Friday at Peace United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Henning family and online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:30 am on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.