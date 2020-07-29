Harold Henning
0 entries

Harold Henning

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Henning

(1930-2020)

Harold Henning, 90, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence

Harold was born on May 21, 1930, the son of Charles and Katie (Dose) Henning in Greene, Iowa. He attended rural Butler county school. He served with US Army from 1952 until his discharge in 1954. On June 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Margaret Thies in Readlyn, Iowa. Harold was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where he served in many capacities. Member of the American Legion, VFW and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed farming, gardening, playing cards, wintering in Texas with friends, spending time with family and friends and attending his grand and great grandchildren’s events.

Survivors are his wife, Margaret Henning of Shell Rock; children. Ken (Lorie) Henning of Shell Rock, Audrey (Jerry) Elsamiller of Waverly and Joanne Henning of Shell Rock; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin (Jaime) Henning, Andrew (Shiloh) Henning, Cathryn (Jim) Baumgartner, Jonathon (Rebecca) Elsamiller and Emilie (Dietrich) Drenkow; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Anne George, brother, William (Jean) Henning and in-laws, Joe Wedeking Sr., and Burton (Ellen) Thies and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John, George, Andrew, Adolf, Charles, and Rudy Henning and sisters, Alice Lundberg, Jennie Henning and Elizabeth Wedeking.

Private family Funeral service will be held on Friday at Peace United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Henning family and online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.

The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:30 am on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Henning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News