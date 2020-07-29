× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1930-2020)

Harold Henning, 90, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence

Harold was born on May 21, 1930, the son of Charles and Katie (Dose) Henning in Greene, Iowa. He attended rural Butler county school. He served with US Army from 1952 until his discharge in 1954. On June 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Margaret Thies in Readlyn, Iowa. Harold was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where he served in many capacities. Member of the American Legion, VFW and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed farming, gardening, playing cards, wintering in Texas with friends, spending time with family and friends and attending his grand and great grandchildren’s events.