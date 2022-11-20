December 18, 1932-November 14, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Harold Heeren, 89, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, on his farm.

Harold John Heeren was born December 18, 1932, the son of John and Ella (Stoppelmoor) Heeren in rural Allison. He was baptized at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He attended country school in Allison and Shell Rock and graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1951. He served in the US Army from November of 1953 until his discharge on August of 1955 during the Korean Conflict. On August 27, 1961, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Daman at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Waterloo. Harold farmed his entire life and loved being outdoors.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.

Survivors are his wife, Phyllis Heeren of Shell Rock; three children, John (Sue) Heeren of Allison, Jane (Bruce) Swinton of Shell Rock and Jodi (Chris) Charley of Janesville; nine grandchildren, Jason Heeren, Donovan (Brooke) Weidler, Erin (Jake) Ballweg, Matthew Heeren, Cheyenne Swinton, Morgan Charley, Nicole Heeren, Dawson Charley and Natalie Heeren; great grandchildren, Adaline Ballweg, Landry Weidler, Henry Ballweg, Hattie Ballweg and baby Weidler in December; sister, Velda Mehmen of Shell Rock; sister-in-law, Shirley Daman of Waverly and brother-in-law, Neil (Pam) Daman of Round Rock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Butler Center Cemetery, rural Allison with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Heeren family for a later designation in Harold’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock is assisting the Heeren family with arrangements. 319-885-4321