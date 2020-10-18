Harold “Harry” L. Budensiek

Harold “Harry” Lyle Budensiek, 89, of Cedar Falls, passed away at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born June 8, 1931, in Charles City, Iowa, son of Rev. Clarence and Mary (Forman) Budensiek. Harry was married to Faith Irene Artz on August 17, 1952 in Phillipsburg, KS, and they had three children together before her death in 1960. Harry married Rebecca Ann Bisbing on June 16, 1962 at the Faith Wesleyan Church of Cedar Falls. He was an educator and began his career teaching in a one-room school in Phillipsburg, KS. Harry taught at Price Lab School in Cedar Falls, worked as an educational consultant for Joint County Educational Services, served as Academic Dean/Vice President of Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Miltonvale, KS, then as Director of Educational Services for Area Education Agency-267 until his retirement.