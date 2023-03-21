September 5, 1936-March 18, 2023

WAVERLY-Harold Floyd Iversen of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison with his loving wife by his side.

Harold was born September 5, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Lawrence and Annie (Lamb) Iversen. Harold’s family moved to Waterloo, Iowa when he was a young child. As a young man Harold enlisted into the Navy in 1954 until 1957. Harold married Joanne Schleusner on November 24, 1959, and lived in Denver, Iowa. Together they had 3 sons, Christopher (Kay), Michael and Kevin (Mary).

Harold worked for John Deere, Waterloo, Iowa retiring after 30 years in 1996. Harold’s wife, Joanne, preceded him in death. He married Clara Heilskov on April 16, 2001 and then moved to Waverly Iowa.

Harold is survived by his wife: Clara; one son; Kevin (Mary); one daughter-in-law: Sandy; four grandsons’: Michael (Amy), Zachary (Katlyn), Mathew, and Corey; one great-grandson: Avery; one great-granddaughter; Sutton; one sister: Alice (Merlyn) Thompson; one brother in law: Ron Schleusner; one sister-in-law: Jackie (Roger) Jorgenson and three step-daughters; step-grandchildren: Ashley (Steve), Emily (Jackson), Sydney, Kyle (Marissa), Sami, Karn, Kylie, Amanda (Luis) Raymond-Resendiz, Christopher Ferrie, Kimberly Ferrie, Olivia Ferrie, Johnathon Ferrie and Corey Lee Iversen; 8 step great-grandchildren and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Joanne, parents: Lawrence and Annie Iversen; in-laws: Frank and Ruth Schleusner; two sons; Christopher (Kay), and Michael; one niece: Shelley; one sister: Anna Mae; and brothers: James, John, Lawrence, Bud, Edward, William and John.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church located at 2700 Horton Rd in Waverly, Iowa 50677, with a 9:00 a.m. Catholic Rosary. Burial at St. Mary’s cemetery in Gilbertville, Iowa at a later date. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until services begin at 10:30a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed in Harold’s name to St. Mary’s Church, Unity Point Hospice or Waverly Area Veterans Post. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service South Street location is caring for Harold and his family.