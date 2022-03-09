February 25, 1950-March 4, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Harold Edward Jenkins, age 72, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away Friday March 4, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, IA. A celebration of life will be held from 4-8PM on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, located at 1300 4th St. NW, Waverly, IA.

Harold was born on February 25, 1950, in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Charles and Juanita Jenkins. The family moved to Sumner, IA in 1956, where Harold began the first grade. Harold was involved in Boy Scouts and played basketball throughout High School. Harold was never afraid of hard work. He earned money delivering milk prior to school and detailing cars after school to buy two cars while he was in high school. He was very proud of his 56 Chevy and his 67 Ford Galaxie 500.

Harold married Sharon Poock on March 30, 1969, sharing three children together. They later divorced.

Harold worked for various local automobile dealerships throughout Northeast Iowa. He started out detailing cars, and after 48 years, he retired in 2016 as a Parts & Service Director.

The most important thing to Harold was family. Hs grandchildren and great grandchildren were his world. If one of them called and needed something he would be there at the drop of a hat, whether it was car trouble or bailing them out of some kind of mischief they had gotten themselves involved in. He loved to be needed by his kids and grandkids. Harold had various hobbies such as playing golf, wood working, meeting friends for breakfast and watching movies. He also was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football fan.

Harold is survived by his sons Chad (Brandee) Jenkins, and Jeromy Jenkins; his daughter Trendy Hanft; along with four grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great grandchildren.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Juanita Jenkins.

