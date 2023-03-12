March 7, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Harold Edward Coplen, age 81, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, UPH Allen Memorial Hospital in the Hospice Unit in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

