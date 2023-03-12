March 7, 2023
PARKERSBURG-Harold Edward Coplen, age 81, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, UPH Allen Memorial Hospital in the Hospice Unit in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg, Iowa.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.