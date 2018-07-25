Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Harold E. Getty, 78, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Freeport, Ill., son of Frederick and Florence Folgate Getty. He married Carol A. Livesey on Oct. 21, 1960, in Chelmsford, England.

Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After his service he became employed with John Deere where he remained until his retirement in 1994. After his retirement, he spent nine years working for Sears and nine more with Cedar Valley Hospice. Harold was a past master and longtime member of Martin Lodge No. 624 A.F. & A.M., a member of High 12, the Waterloo American Legion Post 138, and the Elmwood Cemetery Board, chairman of the Solid Waste Commission and Aspire and was the longest-running Waterloo Council member for a term of more than 30 years.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Mark Getty of Cedar Falls; a son-in-law, Neil Hammargren; six grandchildren, Jonathon, Lindsy, Joel, Taylor, Thomas and Muriel; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marg Getty and Betty Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Deborah Kay Getty Hammargren; a granddaughter, Whitney Kay Jackson; twin brother, Gerald, and brother, Duane Getty; and a sister, Mary Ellen (Robert) Werkmeister.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. public Masonic service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychiffgrarup.com.

