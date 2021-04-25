Harold E. Clayton

Harold enjoyed everything that involved his family, friends and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting, and Harold liked looking for rocks. He loved storytelling, his animals, westerns, and he was creative and artistic. Day trips to look at waterfalls and bridges to walk on, flea markets and auctions, card games, and going to all the grandkids’ sporting events, kept him active. He always had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger. His work as a para-professional and study hall supervisor at Jesup Community Schools, gave him an opportunity as instructor to instill students with common sense, respect and a little discipline when needed. He found treasure in everything.