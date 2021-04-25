May 20, 1949-April 21, 2021
FAIRBANK–Harold E. Clayton, 71 years old of rural Fairbank, IA, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Following the service, Military Rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup.
A Celebration of Life will also be held on July 17, 2021, at the Clayton Farm beginning any time after noon.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Harold was born May 20, 1949, in Independence, IA, the son of Charles Robert Clayton and Marcella Stella (Gruber) Clayton. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1967 and attended Hawkeye Technical Institute in Waterloo for two years, where he studied auto mechanics. He also served 6 years in the Army National Guard. On January 25, 1975, he was united in marriage to Denise Rae Schuler in Oelwein, IA.
Harold is survived by his wife, Denise Clayton of Fairbank; four daughters, Alisa (Doug) Felton, of Center Point, IA, Kelly (Alan) Wolf of Jesup, Marci (Dan) Dahl of Independence, IA, Cara (Garren) Zanker of Webster City, IA; two sons, Harold (Erika) Clayton, II, of Fairbank, Kendall (Audrey) Clayton of Jesup; 19 grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Sandra) Clayton of Waterloo; one sister, Beverly (Eugene) Hill of Jesup; and a sister-in-law, Judy Clayton (Tim Youngblut) of Waterloo.
His parents; three brothers, Cecil Clayton, John Clayton and Robert Clayton and one grandson, Connor Zanker, preceded him in death.
Harold enjoyed everything that involved his family, friends and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting, and Harold liked looking for rocks. He loved storytelling, his animals, westerns, and he was creative and artistic. Day trips to look at waterfalls and bridges to walk on, flea markets and auctions, card games, and going to all the grandkids’ sporting events, kept him active. He always had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger. His work as a para-professional and study hall supervisor at Jesup Community Schools, gave him an opportunity as instructor to instill students with common sense, respect and a little discipline when needed. He found treasure in everything.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.
