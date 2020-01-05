Harold Doepke

DOEPKE, Harold E., age 82 of Troy, Michigan passed away on December 28, 2019.
He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on February 21, 1937.
Harold graduated from Denver High School and went on to marry Sherlie Sauerbrei on July 20, 1958.
He worked for John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa for 43 years.
Harold is survived by his wife, Sherlie Doepke; his son, Mitchell (Lori) Doepke; his grandchildren, Erica Doepke, Alexander (Michelle) Doepke, Zachary (Andie) Doepke, and Rachel Doepke; his great grandchild Logan Doepke; his sister, Grace (Lavern) Fails and his sister-in-law, Pat Doepke.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lorenz and Velma Doepke; and his brother, Dale Doepke.
