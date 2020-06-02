(1929-2020)
SUMNER — Harold “Dean” Tisue, 90, of Sumner, died Monday, June 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born Nov. 12, 1929, at the family home in Monroe County, son of Harry and Carrie (Neuman) Tisue. Dean graduated in 1947 from Moravia High School. After high school, he began his 36-year career at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo. On Jan. 7, 1950, he married Velma “Vel” Overturf in Appanoose County. Dean put his working career on hold when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. His military service took the couple from Kansas to North Carolina to Utah before Dean was honorably discharged in 1954. Upon his discharge, the couple moved to Waterloo. In 1956, they moved to an acreage near Oran before purchasing their farm north of Westgate in 1967.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Westgate.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Lon (Barb) Tisue of Sumner; three grandchildren, Corey (Patty) Tisue of Cedar Rapids, Crystal (Jason) Lange of Sumner, and Chad (Jessica) Tisue of Cedar Falls; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Alivia, Emerson, and Alec; sisters-in-law, Rosalee Tisue of Denver, Wilma Scieszinski of Des Moines, Jewell Strong of Cedar Rapids, Karen Overturf of Altoona, Kay White of Lincoln, and Judy Ballanger of Moravia; a special nephew, the late Don (Sharon) Tisue; and many other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; nephew, Don, two brothers; four sisters; three brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. The service will be limited to 100 people to properly social distance. Call (563) 578-3451 to attend. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service at the church starting at 9 a.m.. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Dean had a passion for raising horses, enjoyed square dancing, playing cards (was involved in several card clubs), traveling with his wife, Vel (traveled to all 48 contiguous states and Canada), but his greatest times were those spent with his family.
