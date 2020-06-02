Harold “Dean” Tisue

He was born Nov. 12, 1929, at the family home in Monroe County, son of Harry and Carrie (Neuman) Tisue. Dean graduated in 1947 from Moravia High School. After high school, he began his 36-year career at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo. On Jan. 7, 1950, he married Velma “Vel” Overturf in Appanoose County. Dean put his working career on hold when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. His military service took the couple from Kansas to North Carolina to Utah before Dean was honorably discharged in 1954. Upon his discharge, the couple moved to Waterloo. In 1956, they moved to an acreage near Oran before purchasing their farm north of Westgate in 1967.