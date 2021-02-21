Harold D. Haskin

June 3rd, 1940-January 4, 2021
Harold Haskin, 80, of Backus, MN, formerly of Denver, IA, passed away on January 4th, 2021 at Abbot NW Hospital in Mpls, MN due to complications of COVID-19. Memorial Services will be at a later date.
Harold DuWayne Haskin was born on June 3rd, 1940 in Austin, MN. Son of Ernest Haskin and Vesta (Clayton) Haskin. He graduated from Austin High School, also studying home construction. In 1960, He married Jeanne Marie Chase. They moved to Waterloo, then to Denver while starting his career with John Deere, retiring in 1995. They had 3 children. Jeanne died in 2003. In 2006 he married Sharon Ann Fratzke and moved to Backus, MN where they lived on a lake, enjoyed entertaining, traveling the world and of course FISHING. He belonged to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack. There he gained many friends and volunteering to make lefse and maple syrup
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Sharon, children Larae Maas (special friend Jim Eichenberger), Waverly, Dean Haskin, Waverly, Amy (Chris) Eilers, Mason City, Darcy Fratzke, Waterloo, Rob (Etta) Fratzke, Waterloo, Lynn Fratzke, Sioux Falls, SD, Steve Fratzke, Waterloo, Brenda (Dave) Leinbaugh, Evansdale, sister Velma Bonnerup, Albert Lea, brothers James (Jean) Haskin, Dunkerton, Ernest Haskin, Denver, brother in law Don Starry, Austin, sisters in law Sharron Haskin, Waterloo, Marion Lickteig, Rose Creek, Shirly (Bill) O’Hara, Des Moines and Kay Adair, Backus. As well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in Death: Jeanne Haskin, parents Ernest and Vesta Haskin, brothers Lloyd and Kenneth Haskin, Sisters Dorothy (Harvey) Todalen, Eleanor (Fred) Lickteig, Arlis (Ron) Snyder, Donald Bonnerup, Beverlee Starry, Rose Haskin, Tom Adair, daughter in law Karen Fratzke and great granddaughter Ellie Haskin.
