Harold was born August 11, 1935, in Springdale, Arkansas, the son of Harold Louis Allen and Louinza Rachel (Gabbard) Allen. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954. He also attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA. On July 31, 1959, he was united in marriage to Verlyn Kay Davidson in Dubuque, IA. Harold was a supervisor and Personnel manager at John Deere Component Works, retiring in 1986. He served in the 11th Airborne Division of the US Army from 1954 – 1958, where he was a parachute rigger and became Jump Master. He was stationed in Germany for 2 years. Harold was a member of Zion Lutheran Church-Jubilee, rural La Porte City, IA, and will be remembered by his family and friends, whom he truly loved, for his organizational skills and strong work ethic. He believed the ability to work was a gift from God and strived to pass on his faith and beliefs to his family.