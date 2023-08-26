JESUP – Harold D. Allen, 88 years old of Jesup, IA, died surrounded by his family, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center-West, Independence, IA.
Public visitation will be Monday, August 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA.
Family graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Memorials will be directed to Jesup Public Library, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Harold was born August 11, 1935, in Springdale, Arkansas, the son of Harold Louis Allen and Louinza Rachel (Gabbard) Allen. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954. He also attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA. On July 31, 1959, he was united in marriage to Verlyn Kay Davidson in Dubuque, IA. Harold was a supervisor and Personnel manager at John Deere Component Works, retiring in 1986. He served in the 11th Airborne Division of the US Army from 1954 – 1958, where he was a parachute rigger and became Jump Master. He was stationed in Germany for 2 years. Harold was a member of Zion Lutheran Church-Jubilee, rural La Porte City, IA, and will be remembered by his family and friends, whom he truly loved, for his organizational skills and strong work ethic. He believed the ability to work was a gift from God and strived to pass on his faith and beliefs to his family.
Harold is survived by his wife, Verlyn “Verdi” Allen of Jesup; two daughters, Christi (Dennis) Palmer of Brandon, IA, Kara (Randy) Backes of Jesup; two sons, Craig (Mary Lee) Allen of rural Independence, Kelly (Valerie) Allen of Peosta, IA; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and one on the way; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. His parents and one great grandson preceded him in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
