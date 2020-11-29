Harold B. Wohl

January 22, 1930-November 20, 2020

Professor Emeritus Harold (Hal) Wohl, 90, died peacefully of natural causes on November 20. Son of immigrant parents Nathan and Anna Wohl, Hal grew up in Brooklyn, New York. As a teenager, he attended the prestigious Stuyvesant Public High School and furthered his education by becoming a member of the Museum of Natural History and going to every Broadway play, ballet, and opera he could afford, which meant almost always taking a seat at the back of the theater. He was also a devoted fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, at least until they moved to Los Angeles.

Accepted into the Honors Program at the University of Iowa, Hal moved to the Midwest to study a number of subjects before embracing the study of American intellectual history. His studies were interrupted, however, when he was drafted into the army and sent to post-World War II occupied Germany.