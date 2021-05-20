Harold Arthur Scoggin

Harold believed that family was more important than anything. He was often finding new ways for all the kids and grandkids to get together. One of these ways was to race around on ATVs. Harold was a kid at heart and would be out there racing right alongside everyone else. Harold’s newfound love of smoking meats was another great reason to gather. If Harold wasn’t at work or with his family, you could find him at home spending time with his dogs, watching his favorite true crime TV show, or watching something from his expansive movie collection. However, Harold’s favorite past time was exploring the countryside on his Harley Davidson. More often than not you could find him riding along any body of water, but his favorite view was the Mississippi River.