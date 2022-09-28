May 29, 1932-September 26, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Harold A. Gates, 90, of La Porte City, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. He was born May 29, 1932, in Independence the son of Floyd and Anna Thedens Gates. Harold grew up in Brandon, Iowa, where he was a 1951 graduate of Brandon High School. He served in the U.S. Army.

He married Shirley Sloan on August 26, 1955, in Phoenix, AZ.

After the service, Harold went to Barber School. He owned and operated Gates Barber Shop in La Porte City for 16 years. He also was a volunteer Fireman for La Porte City for 15 years. Harold worked at John Deere Co. for 21 years, retiring in 1993.

Harold was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City and La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207.He had a love for woodworking, fishing, and friends.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Shirley of La Porte City; a daughter, Jan (Ron) Scriver of Marco Island, FL; two grandchildren, Doug (Alyssa) Scriver of Bristol, England, and Kim (Pat) Hoffman of Chaska, MN; one great-grandson, Cal Scriver; and a brother, Robert (Margo) Gates of Brandon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, twin sisters, and a nephew, Andrew Gates.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa. A private family inurnment will be held in the Brandon Cemetery.