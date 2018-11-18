Try 1 month for 99¢
IOWA FALLS — Harlyn Rickelle Linn, 4 months, of Iowa Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Hanson Family Hospital of Iowa Falls.

She was born July 1, 2018, at the Hanson Family Hospital in Iowa Falls to Jonathan “Jon” and Hilary (Held) Linn.

Survived by: her parents; her sisters, Makenna and Aubri Linn; her grandparents, Leonard (Lenny) and Jean Linn, and Rick and Deb Held; great-grandparents, Jim and Ann Short, Joan Held, and Vinton Christopherson; aunts and uncles, Leonard L. N. Linn, Robert (Elizabeth) Linn, Heather (Michael) Vierkandt, Joshua (Robin) Linn, and Eric (Mindy) Held; her cousins, Alyssa, Avery, Addy, Jace, Ava, Lee, Patty Jean, Winona, Triston, Miles, Camille; and special friends, Kevin and Donna Vierkandt; Todd and Melanie Kinsinger, and Tianna; and Laura Whisler, Michelle Whisler, and Brynlie.

Preceded in death by: her great-grandparents, Leonard and Elva Linn, Helen Short, Darlene Christopherson, and Don Held; and an aunt, Patricia Jean Linn.

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at First Christian Church, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, Iowa Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to Harlyn Rickelle Linn Memorial, in care of Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls 50126, to set up a scholarship fund for students graduating from Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

Harlyn was the happiest, most lovable baby, always smiling. She was learning how to giggle. Her two older sisters adored her. Harlyn enjoyed her bath time and being in just her diaper. She enjoyed FaceTiming with her dad, who was deployed to Africa eight days after her birth.

