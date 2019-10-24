{{featured_button_text}}
Harley Sandhagen

Harley E. Sandhagen

Harley E. Sandhagen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at the age of 90 in his home on October 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Sandhagen, son, Kent Sandhagen (Geneva Brett), son, Mike Sandhagen (Tammy Parker), daughter, Susan Sandhagen, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

We will be having a Celebration of Life and will advise once a date has been set.

