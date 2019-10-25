{{featured_button_text}}
Harley Sandhagen

Harley E. Sandhagen

Harley E. Sandhagen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at the age of 90 in his home on October 2, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Sandhagen, Son, Kent Sandhagen (Geneva Brett), Son, Mike Sandhagen (Tammy Parker), Daughter, Susan Sandhagen, 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.

We will be having a Celebration of Life and will advise once a date has been set.

To plant a tree in memory of Harley Sandhagen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments