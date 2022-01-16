January 12, 2022
Harley E. Chapman passed away on January 12, 2022 after losing his battle with cancer.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers.
He is survived by one brother and three sisters as well as their families and his dog, Buddy. He is also survived by his two daughters and their families.
Per Harley’s request, there will be no service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.