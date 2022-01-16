 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harley E. Chapman

January 12, 2022

Harley E. Chapman passed away on January 12, 2022 after losing his battle with cancer.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers.

He is survived by one brother and three sisters as well as their families and his dog, Buddy. He is also survived by his two daughters and their families.

Per Harley’s request, there will be no service.

