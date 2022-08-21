January 12, 1928-August 18, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Harlan S. Hughes, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born on January 12, 1928, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Earl J. and Clara (Christensen) Hughes. He married Marlys M. Christensen on December 28, 1946.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Marlys, of Cedar Falls; two sons, Ronald S. Hughes of Dunedin, FL, and Howard C. Hughes of Cedar Falls, IA; two daughters, Shelly Ann Beeghly of Weldon Spring, MO, and Maureen Marlys Weichers of Waverly, IA; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Juanita Rekers of Cedar Falls, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Harriet and Beulah.
There will be a private family service. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, St. Tim’s Methodist Church, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
