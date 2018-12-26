Try 1 month for 99¢
Harlan Thuesen

Harlan R. Thuesen

(1929-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Harlan R. Thuesen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls.

He was born May 23, 1929, in Cedar Falls, son of Harry and Mabel (Syndergaard) Thuesen. He married Joan Gerber on March 21, 1954, in Tipton. Harlan graduated from Dike High School in 1947 and attended Grand View Junior College in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Harlan farmed the home farm in Grundy County until retirement. He was a member of Fredsville Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, and a member of the Dike American Legion Post 471, the Grundy County Farm Bureau and the Dike Lion’s Club.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Steven Thuesen of Cedar Falls and Dale Thuesen (Eric) Peterson of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Bonnie (Al) Eckhoff of Robins; four grandchildren, Ryan (Katie) Eckhoff, Sarah (Kalen) Heller, Heidi (James) Gilbert and Sean Thuesen; and four great-grandchildren, Elliana Eckhoff, Annabelle Eckhoff, Aiden Eckhoff and Penelope Heller.

Preceded in death by: a son, Brian Thuesen; and a brother, Paul (Barbara) Thuesen.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Fredsville Lutheran Church with burial in Fredsville Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Dike American Legion Post 471. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.

Memorials: to Fredsville Lutheran Church or NewAldaya Prayer Garden Fund.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Harlan looked forward to his morning coffee with his friends in Dike and New Hartford.

