(1929-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Harlan R. Thuesen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls.
He was born May 23, 1929, in Cedar Falls, son of Harry and Mabel (Syndergaard) Thuesen. He married Joan Gerber on March 21, 1954, in Tipton. Harlan graduated from Dike High School in 1947 and attended Grand View Junior College in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Harlan farmed the home farm in Grundy County until retirement. He was a member of Fredsville Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, and a member of the Dike American Legion Post 471, the Grundy County Farm Bureau and the Dike Lion’s Club.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Steven Thuesen of Cedar Falls and Dale Thuesen (Eric) Peterson of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Bonnie (Al) Eckhoff of Robins; four grandchildren, Ryan (Katie) Eckhoff, Sarah (Kalen) Heller, Heidi (James) Gilbert and Sean Thuesen; and four great-grandchildren, Elliana Eckhoff, Annabelle Eckhoff, Aiden Eckhoff and Penelope Heller.
Preceded in death by: a son, Brian Thuesen; and a brother, Paul (Barbara) Thuesen.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Fredsville Lutheran Church with burial in Fredsville Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Dike American Legion Post 471. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials: to Fredsville Lutheran Church or NewAldaya Prayer Garden Fund.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Harlan looked forward to his morning coffee with his friends in Dike and New Hartford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.