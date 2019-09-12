(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Harlan L. Hempen, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 9, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Grundy Center, son of Herman and Annie (Gerloff) Hempen. He married Mary Bown on July 3, 1953, at the Little Brown Church near Nashua. She preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 1995. He married Brenda (Harberts) Berry on April 18, 1998, at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo.
Harlan was a graduate of Grundy Center High School. He was owner of Hempen Equipment in Cedar Falls, formerly Dike, and farmed in rural Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; his son, David (Terrie) Hempen of Altoona; his daughter, Connie (Ron) Stauffer of Norfolk, Neb.; two stepsons, Neil (Traci) Berry of Janesville and Robert “Bob” (Lynda) Berry of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Tracy (Dan) West of Cedar Falls; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda Loken of Northwood, Ruth Grosland of Albert Lea, Minn., and Ann Young of Renton, Wash.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Mary; and a sister, Marion Bradwell.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Grace Reformed Church, Waterloo, preceded by graveside services at 9:15 a.m. in Lincoln Cemetery near Voorhies. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harlan Hempen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.