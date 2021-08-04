Harlan Kobliska was born February 26, 1932 in New Hampton, IA: the son of Charles and Blanche (Burgart) Kobliska. He married Wilma Clark March 15, 1980; she preceded him in death on August 9, 2020. Harlan worked at John Deere, retiring after 26 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, auctions, gambling and traveling.

Harlan passed away July 28, 2021 at the age of 89 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. He is survived by two step sons: Jim (Kathy) Clark of Parkersburg and Mike (Rick) Clark of Port Richey, FL; two step daughters: Vicki (Steve) Hendershot of Cedar Falls and Tracy (Matt) Hayes of Prior Lake, MN; a daughter-in-law, Martha Kobliska of Virginia; two brothers: Louie (Kathy Hanson) Kobliska and Mike Kobliska, both of New Hampton; two sisters: Mary Borchers of Garner and Joan (Delbert) Lechtenburg of New Hampton and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Harlan is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma; a son Lynn Kobliska and siblings, Charlotte, Bob, Pat, John and Rosemary in infancy