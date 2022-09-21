February 19, 1946-September 18, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Harlan Henry Weltzin, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Western Home Communities – The Suites.
He was born on February 19, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Karl and Melda (Maldzahn) Weltzin. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1964. On May 18, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rose Christian. After his enlistment in the Army, Harlan worked as the Assistant Manager of Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls. He then worked for the City of Cedar Falls before working for Municipal Pipe & Tool. He was a member of the Cedar Falls City Council, and even ran for mayor. He also had his realty, auctioneer, and barber licenses.
Harlan is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Matthew) Nelson of Denver, IA, and Rachel (Steve) Kruger of Waterloo, IA; a son, Matthew Allen (Kelsey) Weltzin of Pleasant Hill, IA; three grandchildren: Kalynn Rose Weltzin, Alex Lee and Brandon Henry Kruger; and two sisters, Connie Schipper of Ackley, IA, and Pat (Eddie) Wickham of Osage, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Judy Gates; and one brother, Danny Weltzin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.