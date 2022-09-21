February 19, 1946-September 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Harlan Henry Weltzin, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Western Home Communities – The Suites.

He was born on February 19, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Karl and Melda (Maldzahn) Weltzin. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1964. On May 18, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rose Christian. After his enlistment in the Army, Harlan worked as the Assistant Manager of Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls. He then worked for the City of Cedar Falls before working for Municipal Pipe & Tool. He was a member of the Cedar Falls City Council, and even ran for mayor. He also had his realty, auctioneer, and barber licenses.

Harlan is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Matthew) Nelson of Denver, IA, and Rachel (Steve) Kruger of Waterloo, IA; a son, Matthew Allen (Kelsey) Weltzin of Pleasant Hill, IA; three grandchildren: Kalynn Rose Weltzin, Alex Lee and Brandon Henry Kruger; and two sisters, Connie Schipper of Ackley, IA, and Pat (Eddie) Wickham of Osage, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Judy Gates; and one brother, Danny Weltzin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.