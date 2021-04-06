March 19, 1928—April 3, 2021

PARKERSBURG—Harlan H. DeGroote, 93, of Parkersburg died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, Iowa. He was born March 19, 1928 in rural Parkersburg, the son of Thomas DeGroote, Sr. and Kobey (DeBuhr) DeGroote. He married Berniece Mulder December 29, 1948 in New Hartford. She preceded him in death November 29, 2020. Harlan worked at John Deere when they were first married and then went into farming. Harlan was born again on August 24, 1947 through John 19:30, “It is finished”.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen (John) Tolsma of Parkersburg; his daughter-in-law, Mary (Eldon) Winkel of Shell Rock; four granddaughters, Christina (Steve) Faviere, Dixie (Andy) Ferguson, Diane (Nolan) Smith and Heidi (Brodie) Biersner; eight great grandchildren, Hayden, Henry, Isabella and Victoris Faviere; Madeline Ferguson; Cora, Scarlett and Eloise Biersner; and two brothers, Robert (LaVonne) DeGroote of Parkersburg and Gary (Norma) DeGroote of New Hartford.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one son, Dennis DeGroote and one brother, Thomas DeGroote, Sr.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout, Iowa with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the Gospel Hall. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the family.