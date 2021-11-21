Harlan Earl Witry

December 17, 1929-November 11, 2021

HUDSON-Harlan Earl Witry, 91, of Hudson, Iowa died Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Harlan was born December 17, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa to Walter and Grace (Simons) Witry. At age 10, his family moved to a (now Witry Century) Farm near Eagle Center, Iowa. He graduated in 1948 from St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Eagle Center. Harlan married Charlotte O'Connor of Washburn, Iowa on September 26, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in La Porte City.

Harlan served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He worked for 32 1/2 years at John Deere, retiring in August 1987. Harlan also enjoyed farming and did so until 2005 at age 75.

Survived by his wife of 68 years, Charlotte; son Craig (Sheree) Witry of Delhi, daughter Sharon (Jeff) Cory of Hudson, daughter Karen (Ron) Arends of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Shawna (Tony Oldenburger) Walton of Waterloo, Blake (Kaylen) Cory of Verona, Wisconsin, Dan (Hilary Schmidt) Arends of Cedar Falls, Amanda Arends of Portland, Oregon, Brad (Breanne) Harken of West Des Moines, Kristi (Jesse) Dennis of Wellsburg; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion USS San Diego Post No. 0207 of La Porte City at the St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway on Monday, November 22 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center.

