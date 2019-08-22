(1931-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Hannah Miller, 88, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Aug. 19, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock from natural causes.
She was born May 23, 1931, at the DeBoer Sisters Maternity Home in Aplington, daughter of Albert and Jennie (Jungling) Haats. On July 6, 1948, she married Merle Miller at the Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2003.
She received her education from a rural country school near her home. Hannah and Merle made their home and farmed north of Parkersburg. Through the years, they were foster parents for many children, including Mary, who they later adopted into their family. Hannah was a lifelong member of Bethel Reformed Church, where she was active teaching Sunday School for over 35 years. She played the piano during this time and was a member of the Women’s Guild. Hannah attended Christian Women’s Club in Parkersburg.
Survived by: a son, Gaylen (Glenna) Miller of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Kathy (Les) Rieken of Parkersburg and Mary (Joe) Tyler, both of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Alicia (Matt) Cory, Brittanie (Joel) Schiffli, Letrisha Wise, Kara Rieken, Lesa (Brandon) Schipper, Klayton Sprole and Amber Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Floyd) Junker of Waverly; and three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Aalderks and Dee Miller, both of Aplington, and Gloria Miller of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister, Christina (Lawrence) Winkowitsch; and a brother, Ted (Wilma) Haats.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg
Memorials: may be directed to the Bethel Reformed Church, Aplington.
Hannah was a loving wife, Christian mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and her family loved her homemade pies. She enjoyed crocheting and made an afghan for each grandchild. Hannah always had a special place in her heart for small children and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
