Hailee Marie Grovo

August 15, 2002-November 8, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Hailee Marie Grovo, 20 of Cedar Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 8.

She was born August 15, 2002 in Waterloo, daughter of Dana and Brandi Buckley Grovo.

Hailee graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2020 and was currently studying Health Studies at the University of Iowa. She was a hostess with Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City.

Hailee was on the swim team at Waterloo West High School, finishing her swimming career with Bettendorf swim team. She also swam for the following club teams, USSD, BLAST and Lane 4. She was a member of the National Honor Society, enjoyed Iowa football and her Vikings. She also enjoyed music, attending concerts and her furry brothers, Gunner, Winston and Maverick.

Survivors include her parents of Cedar Falls; her sister, Alayna of Cedar Falls; maternal grandparents, Bob and Jackie Buckley of Waterloo; paternal grandparents, Bill and Sue Eddy of Waterloo; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Eddy of Marshalltown; uncles and aunts, Ben and Shawna Buckley of Waterloo and Travis and Taylor Jicha of Altoona, Fla.; cousins, Brady and Blake Buckley and Cash and Karter Jicha.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Monday, November 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church and will continue for an hour before services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to establish a fund for mental health and suicide awareness. Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.