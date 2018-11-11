Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Haidyn Marie Beck, 14-day-old infant daughter of Tyler and Rain (Eastman) Beck of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Oct. 23, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Survived by: her parents; two brothers, Carson and Remington; and her grandparents, Michelle and Ronn Lauritzen of Waterloo, Josh Eastman and Nikki White of Waterloo and Bill and Angie Beck of Denver.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

