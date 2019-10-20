(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – H. Franklin “Frank” Aldrich Jr., 90, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 19, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
He was born March 17, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, son of Herbert Franklin Sr. and Nelle Irene Wagner Aldrich. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947 and attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for two years. He married Maxine June Pitts on Oct.16, 1954 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo; she died July 7, 2013. He then married Carol Sundt Loy on Nov. 23, 2013 in Cedar Falls.
He was a branch manager at Gamble & Robinson Co. for many years until it closed. He then worked for Martin Brothers in Cedar Falls for many years until his retirement.
Survivors: his wife, Carol Aldrich of Cedar Falls; 11 stepchildren, Valerie (Tim) Hayes of Evansdale, Albert W. (Wendy) Sundt of Washburn, Larry (Rae Ann) Sundt of Mason City, Susan Clark (Jeff) of Sumner, Judy Anderson of Muskogee, Okla., Jim (Kristi) White of San Diego, Calif., Debbie (Mike) Abbott of Cape Coral, Fla., Georjann (Aurther) Ackerson of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Jerry (Shelley) Loy of Anamosa, Randy (Sherie) Loy of Denver, and Annette DeMuth of Jesup; and an abundance of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-greatchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two wives, Maxine Aldrich and Martha Aldrich; and his aunt, Mary.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at NewAldaya. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo is assisting the family.
Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was an avid tennis player and he loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.
