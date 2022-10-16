September 20, 1975-October 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Gynger L. Ellis, 47, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City after a long battle with cancer.

She was born September 20, 1975, in Waterloo, daughter of Larry and Alverna (Johnston) Magee. She graduated from Waterloo West High in 1994 and earned a bachelor of science degree in dietetics and nutrition from University of Northern Iowa, completing a residency at the University of Iowa.

In her younger years, she was active at Sunnyside Temple (now Cedar Valley Church) participating in several productions, bible quizzing, and mission trips. She also played the bells and violin and enjoyed cross country and track.

Gynger was in full throttle with whatever she did including loving God and helping others. She loved to read and listen to Susie Larson and read her daily devotional book.

She was a faithful member of Hope City Church and enjoyed her bible study group. She had a large group of friends who she loved and prayed for. She was also active in several local cancer organizations.

Gynger is survived by her husband; two sons, Johnathan and Michael; parents, Larry and Alverna Magee, all of Waterloo; brother, Ethan (Terri Derifield) Magee, Elk Run Heights; sister, Jocelyn (Zachary) Jensen, Cedar Falls; nieces, Brianna and Alyssa Magee; nephew, Drexton Jensen.

Preceded by maternal grandparents, Edgar and Laverne Johnston; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruth Magee; uncles Craig Magee, Randy Magee, and Terry Johnston.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Hope City Church, 118 High St.; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo.

Visitation: 5:00—7:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and one hour prior to services at church. Memorials to the family. Locke at Tower Park is assisting.