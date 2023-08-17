Gwendolyn Yvonne Julien
February 1, 1960 - August 3, 2023
Gwendolyn Yvonne Downing Johnson Julien born Feb. 1, 1960, died August 3, 2023. Born in Waterloo, IA. Daughter of James D. and Ingegerd E. Downing.
She attended Waterloo Schools. She married Christopher Johnson. They later divorced. She married Clifford Julien, now deceased.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Yvonne Johnson, great-niece, Adi Stock; father James D. Downing and long-time companion Timothy Heller. Survived by daughters: Roxanne Scott (Matt), Heidi Johnson, Abigail Johnson (Adam); seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. Also survived by her mother Ingegerd Downing; sister Kia Lundgren (Kevin); brother James A. Downing, and Daniel C. Downing (Maria). Also many nieces and nephews totaling 27.
Visitation will be held at Conger Street Church of God, 1050 Conger, Waterloo, IA, 50703 at 10:00 AM Saturday August 19, 2023. Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Memorials toward Gwendolyn's final expenses may be directed to the Conger Street Church Of God, 1050 Conger, Waterloo, IA 50703.
