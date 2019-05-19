Gwendolyn L. Weisert

(1922-2019)
JESUP — Gwendolyn Lucille Weisert, 96, of Jesup, died Saturday, May 4, at Lexington Estates in Independence.
She was born Aug. 21, 1922, near Jesup, daughter of Russell Lochead and Mame (Kyhl) Lochead. On Sept. 6, 1952, she married Donald Russell Weisert in Sabula. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Jesup High School and then graduated from Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, with a degree in education and a minor in music. She taught school in the Dunkerton School District before working in operations for United Airlines in Denver and Salt Lake City. After making their home in Jesup, Donald was a lawyer and Lucille became his legal secretary. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, the Eastern Star, Even Dozen Study Club, active in Cub Scouts and an election judge for many years.
Survived by: two sons, William “Will” Weisert and wife Brenda Cornelius of St. Paul, Minn., and James Weisert and wife Janet Astle of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Yousef) Noor of Kirkland, Wash.; and a great-granddaughter, Rayan Noor.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Private family inurnment will be in Cedar Crest Cemetery. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Jesup, Camp Courageous, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.