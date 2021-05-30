September 3, 1942-May 27, 2021
CLARKSVILLE-Gwendolyn E. Hart, 78 years old of rural Clarksville, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UnityPoint—Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Jesup, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1st at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at 12:45 p.m.—Wednesday at Coster Cemetery, rural Shell Rock, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family to provide school musical instruments for students. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Gwen was born September 3, 1942, on the family farm, rural Sumner, IA, the daughter of Matthew Phillip Leyh and Mabel Josephine (Handley) Leyh. She graduated from Sumner High School with the class of 1960, and then attended Westmar University in Le Mars, IA for one year. She then attended Colorado Women’s College in Denver, CO, before completing her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, IA, where she received a BS in Music Education and a BA in English. On October 2, 1965, she was united in marriage to Dennis Alan Hart in Sumner, IA. Mrs. Hart went on to teach elementary vocal music at Jesup Community Schools and St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup until retirement in 2000. She was a lifelong music enthusiast. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and spending time with her family. The Christmas season was extra special, and it was not uncommon for the tree to stay up well into spring.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Dennis “Denny” Hart of rural Clarksville; three sons, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Pam) Hart of Allison, IA, Jason Hart of Clive, IA, Josh (Nancy) Hart of Saukville, WI; four grandchildren, Lindsey, Eva, Levi and Dalia; two sisters, Yvonne Lienau of Sumner, Carole (Jack) Huntley of Independence, IA; one brother, Larry (La Vonne) Leyh of Sumner; and many nieces and nephews. Her parents; one brother, Donald Leyh; one sister, Joyce Diemer and her husband, brother-in-law Kenny Diemer; and brother-in-law, Wayne Lienau, preceded her in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.
