Gwen Schoonover

WAVERLY -- Gwendolyn E. Schoonover, 90, of Waverly, died at home Saturday, Jan. 18.

She was born Jan. 6, 1930, in LaPorte, Colo., the daughter of Homer and Ella (Eikenberry) Lucas. She married Leo Perry Schoonover on Sept. 25, 1955, at the First Methodist Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death.

Gwen graduated from Nashua High School in 1947 and attended Cornell College. Following college, she worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Gwen worked as a teller at First National Bank in Waverly for many years. She then worked until retirement as a record keeper at Rohlf Memorial Clinic. Following Leo's stroke in 2005, Gwen cared for him in their home until shortly before his death in 2018.

Gwen was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including United Methodist Women, choir, funeral and finance committees, and organizing the folding of monthly newsletters.

Survived by: a son, David (Marilyn) Schoonover of Wisconsin; a daughter, LeeAnna (David) Ausberger of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, and Leah Schoonover; and Lucas, Sophia, and Nathan Ausberger.