Gust Olson III of Wauwatosa died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home at the age of 69.
He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on January 20, 1950, the son of Gust Olson Jr. and Elizabeth Jane (Emerson) Olson.
Gust was graduated from Waterloo West High School. He earned a BA from Gustavus Adolphus College, and his MA and PhD from the University of Toronto in Russian language and literature. He met Hope (Hagelberg) Olson at Gustavus, and they were married in 1972. After earning his doctorate, Gust worked as an adjunct professor and Assistant Editor of the Canadian Slavonic Papers at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.
After relocating to Wisconsin, he served as the parish administrator for St. James’ Episcopal Church of Milwaukee, then for St. Christopher’s Episcopal in River Hills. Gust expressed a lifelong love of music as a gifted cellist. Devoted to his faith, he especially enjoyed sharing his talents with his fellow parishioners. He also took an active role in every church he attended, including serving on many vestries and as a Warden at parishes in both Edmonton and the Milwaukee area. He was also an elected member of the Executive Council for the Diocese of Milwaukee.
Gust was dedicated to helping others, including his commitment to the Red Door Clothes program and the Indigent Burial Ministry, both of which operated at St. James for many years. After retiring, Gust quickly became involved in many activities at Luther Manor, where he and Hope lived, and soon became a popular and well-loved resident. He will be greatly missed by Hope, his son Matt Olson of Port Moody, Canada; his sister Chris Olson (Michelle Coen) of Arcadia, Wisconsin, and many close friends and family members.
Gust was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1717 Church St. in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Rev. Gary Manning and the Rev. Debra Trakel will conduct the ceremony. A luncheon reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Gathering Meal Program, The Repairers of the Breach or the Luther Manor Foundation.
