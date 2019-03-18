Gust Olson, III died at home in Wauwatosa, WI on March 13th, after a brief illness. He was born in Waterloo, IA on January 20th, 1950, to Gust Olson Jr. and Elizabeth (Emerson) Olson. Services will be held in Wauwatosa on March 29th. Gust led a rich and full life and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Hope, son Matt and sister Chris. A more detailed obituary will be forthcoming.
