Guadalupe M. Rodriguez

Guadalupe Moreno Rodriguez was born on May 24, 1945, in Ysleta, Texas, the daughter of Crecencio and Elena (Garcia) Moreno. She was raised in Laredo, Texas and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. On November 6, 1973, Guadalupe was united in marriage to Primitivo Rodriguez. The couple made their home in Mexico before moving to Waterloo. She worked as a traveling CNA throughout Iowa and lived a glamorous life. Guadalupe died at the age of 75 on July 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by family who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents. Guadalupe is survived by her husband of 47 years, Primitivo; her children, Gina (Tomas) Cortez of Waterloo, Pedro Manuel (Martha) Rodriguez of Waterloo, Maria Elena (David) Schnepf of Waterloo, Benito Rodriguez, Alejandro (Marisol) Rodriguez of Marshalltown, Miguel (Nick) Rodriguez of San Diego, and Giovanna (Elizabeth) Rodriguez of Waterloo; thirteen grandchildren, Jacques, Elizabeth, Gina, Pedro, Charlotte, Yael, Mariel, Daniel, Karymee, Jhair, Jhared, Dafne, and Issac; and six great grandchildren. The funeral will be on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 10:30 am with the burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.