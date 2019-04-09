(1927-2019)
WATERLOO — Grethe M. Gauger, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Dec. 17, 1927, in Dike, daughter of Vilhelm and Kamma (Christiansen) Urup. She married Clifford E. Gauger on Dec. 10, 1949. He died July 31, 1970.
Grethe was an assistant vice president with Midway Bank & Trust. She was a member of the Quota Club.
Survivors include: two daughters, Christine (Steven) Cook of Fort Collins, Colo., and Kathryn Dawson of Waterloo; a son, Daniel (Roxanne) Gauger of Windsor, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Kamma, Matthew, Amy, Robb, Chad, Sarah, Rachel and Jackelyn; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Alaina, Aubriana, Phoenix, Calvin, Joshua, Luke, Mackenzie, Parker, Gracie and Gabe; a sister, Elna (Eldon) Dieken of Grundy Center; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Riebkes of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister, Agnes Riebkes.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
