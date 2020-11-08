January 7, 1943-November 5, 2020

Gretchen M. Akers, 77, of Edina, MN and formerly of Waterloo, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Heritage of Edina. She was born January 7, 1943 in Decatur, IL, daughter of B. Lawrence and Lenora Akers. She graduated from Waterloo West High School as valedictorian in 1961 and from Lawrence University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Over the years she worked at Whitman Publishing Company, Case Western Reserve University, Industrial Supply Company, and Sam’s Club. Gretchen was a member of Anchor Bible Church.

She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers at Heritage of Edina and to Allina Hospice.

Gretchen is survived by her sisters Sarah (Rick) Thuesen, Martha (Paul) Weber, and Annette (Raj) Nagraj; her brother Beau (Barb Wollen) Akers; former husband Richard E. Smith; niece and nephews Emily Thuesen, Anil (Allegra) Nagraj, Anand (Liz) Nagraj, Ravi (Laura) Nagraj, and Vijay (Chloe) Nagraj; and grandnephew Coburn Nagraj.

Family graveside services will be held at the Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Gretchen's memory to the charity of your choice.