Gretchen Glenn Jensen, 87 passed away Thursday December 3rd at her home with her children at her side. She was born April 27, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Clifford W. Glenn and Ruth Poffenberger Glenn.

Gretchen also known as Jean lead an eventful life with several interesting jobs including casino work, PBX operator and dental assistant, just to highlight a few. Gretchen lived in Arizona, Nevada and California before returning to Iowa and finally settling in Waterloo in 1970 and retiring from K-Mart as a Customer Service Specialist.

Gretchen is survived by her Brother Richard Glenn, of Clive, IA, Son, Eric Thompson of Waterloo and Daughter Gail Fisher (Dale) of Chariton, IA, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild along with 6 precious fur babies. She was predeceased by her husband Albert L. Jensen , her son, Bruce Jay St. Pierre and her parents.

Services will be planned at a future time.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.